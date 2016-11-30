Do you wonder how to help the New Mainers? Attend the 2016 global awareness and responsibility conference

As the world grapples with a refugee crisis of monumental proportions, Ladder to the Moon Network, a community based organization in Portland, Maine has organized the 2016 fourth annual Global Awareness and Responsibility Conference. The event will be held on December 9th, 2016 between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. and December 10, 2016 between 9:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. at the University of Southern Maine at 96 Falmouth Street, Portland Maine 04103, in the Luther Bonney Auditorium. The conference is free of charge.

The conference will convene American and European experts on the refugee and immigrant crisis, International NGO senior practitioners, and scholars. Also in attendance will be individuals who have participated in humanitarian work in war zones despite personal risk, community leaders, business owners, academics, pastors, activists, teachers and students. The agenda for the conference includes presentations and group discussions that will address such topics as: The current and continuing crisis in Africa; the resulting exodus from the African continent; realities of migrants’ lives on the move; what they face when they reach a safe place; what they receive to survive; what they need to thrive; how we can help. The attendees will brainstorm strategies and solutions to this mounting crisis.

Ladder to the Moon Network works year-round to educate the public about the continuing crisis in Africa and the challenges that New Americans face when they leave Africa and come to America. Speaking engagements throughout the year culminate in our annual conference in December. We strongly believe that an educated community is a responsive community. Little can be expected from a community which is not informed. Together we can help!

The conference is open to all individuals, organizations and philanthropic foundations interested in learning about these issues, willing to become engaged, desirous of making a difference and open to exploring avenues for action. Contact: Georges Budagu Makoko, gbudagu@yahoo.fr (207) 239-9555. And for more information visit https://globalawarenessresponsibility.eventbrite.com

Recommend this article